Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Georgia Winning Back-To-Back Titles

CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 25: ESPN College Gameday host Kirk Herbstreit listens to the conversation prior to a college football game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Wisconsin Badgers on September 25th, 2021 at Solider Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Dan Sanger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Georgia football capped off a perfect 15-0 season with a 65-7 rout of TCU in the College Football Playoff National Championship Monday night.

During the game, ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit ran out of things to say about the Bulldogs' dominance. Afterwards, he managed to deliver a congratulatory message to Georgia on Twitter.

"Congratulations @GeorgiaFootball on a dominating performance and ANOTHER National Championship," Herbstreit wrote. "Fun to watch excellence and a motivated football TEAM. Congrats and good luck chasing Back to Back…to BACK!!!"

Only two teams--Missouri and Herbstreit's alma mater Ohio State--were able to keep it within single digits against the Bulldogs this season.

In addition to last night's 58-point margin of victory, Georgia also beat Vanderbilt by 55 points, Oregon by 46 and South Carolina by 41. It was pretty clear all season that Kirby Smart's team was the best the country had to offer.

The Bulldogs should be right back in the national title mix in 2023 as well.