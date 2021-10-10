Kirk Herbstreit Releases New Top 6 After Crazy Saturday

Saturday’s college football slate might’ve seemed underwhelming upon a first glance, but the way that the action played out on the field was everything but boring. Week 6 of the 2021 season delivered from an entertainment standpoint and also brought about quite the shake-up to the top of the rankings.

Three top-10 teams in last week’s AP Poll fell on Saturday, with No. 1 Alabama being the most shocking team to lose. No. 4 Penn State went down to No. 3 Iowa and No. 10 BYU lost to unranked Boise State.

In addition to the top-10 losses, a handful of other top programs were pushed to the brink. No. 6 Oklahoma and No. 9 Michigan were forced to come up with some fourth quarter heroics to stay undefeated.

Once the dust finally settled, it was time to take stock of the damage. ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit took his time doing just that and released his newest set of rankings on Sunday afternoon.

Here’s a look at Herbstreit’s Top 4 through the first six weeks of the regular season:

Georgia Oklahoma Iowa Cincinnati

Herbstreit also chose the two teams that he would have put next in the rankings: Ohio State and Alabama.

Herbstreit’s rankings are fairly consistent with those of the other top analysts around the country. The AP Poll had subtle differences (Iowa at No. 2, Cincinnati at No. 3, Oklahoma at No. 4, Alabama at No. 5, Ohio State at No. 6), but still contained the same teams as the ones in Herbstreit’s Top 6.

With only six weeks in the books, there’s still plenty of time for a shake-up before the four teams for the College Football Playoff are selected. If Week 6 was any indication of what’s to come, the rest of the season should be wildly entertaining.