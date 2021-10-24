Look: Kirk Herbstreit Releases His New Top 6 Poll

The 2021 college football season is well into its second half, meaning that the playoff is inching closer and closer. While some teams appear to be rising to the occasion, others have stumbled in must-win games.

Week 8 of the season came and went over the weekend and featured a few upset inside the Top 10. Undefeated No. 8 Oklahoma State fell to Iowa State after a controversial taunting call, while No. 7 Penn State lost in a record-setting nine overtime game to two-win Illinois.

The top teams in the country that were in action (Cincinnati and Oklahoma) handled their business, but the road wasn’t exactly easy. Meanwhile, one-loss powerhouses Alabama and Ohio State blew out their respective opponents to keep themselves in contention for the playoff.

ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit returned to Twitter on Sunday morning after another week of college football action to give out his weekly Top 6 rankings. After Week 8 delivered some interesting results, he decided to make some changes to last weekend’s order.

Here’s how Herbstreit’s rankings shaped up:

Georgia Ohio State Alabama Cincinnati

After his Top 4, Herbsteit listed his fifth and sixth teams through Week 8: Michigan and Oklahoma.

Herbstreit’s Week 8 Top 6 is fascinating for a variety of reasons. While it’s no surprise to see Georgia hold the top spot for another consecutive week, the order of the other five teams will certainly bring about some questions.

Ohio State leapt up from fifth last week to second in Herbstreit’s most recent rankings. The Buckeyes blew out a banged-up Indiana team 54-7 on Saturday and continue to look much stronger than they did early on in the season.

Alabama and Cincinnati held serve at No. 3 and No. 4 on Herbstreit’s list after wins over Tennessee and Navy. Michigan claimed the fifth spot after a 33-7 victory over Northwestern, but it was the sixth team in the analyst’s group that turned some heads.

Oklahoma rounded out the Week 8 rankings after barely getting past one-win Kansas, 35-23. For much of the game, the Sooners struggled before finally scoring 21 points in the final quarter to stay undefeated.

Herbstreit’s Week 8 rankings will certainly look a bit different to this week’s AP Poll, which is set to come out later this afternoon.