Legendary Broadcaster Has A Problem With Stetson Bennett

Stetson Bennett solidified his status as a Georgia legend on Monday night by capturing a second national title. He had 304 passing yards and six total touchdowns in the blowout win over TCU.

While there are plenty of people giving Bennett his flowers this week, Chris "Mad Dog" Russo made it known that he has a "major problem" with the Georgia quarterback.

Russo believes Bennett's age gave him an advantage over the rest of the competition. The upperclassman turned 25 in October.

"I have a, not a little problem. I have a major problem with Stetson Bennett, 25 years of age, playing college football," Russo said. "I can see it for one year. Last year he won. Burrow was 23 going on 24 when he won. But 25 years of age, playing quarterback for Georgia, he should’ve left after last year."

Russo continued, "We all know about the walk-on, and [being] told to leave. I understand that. But he’s older than 10 NFL quarterbacks! He’s older than Justin Herbert, Jalen Hurts. He’s the same age as Lamar Jackson. And it’s not like he didn’t win last year. He won last year."

To be fair, Russo isn't the only one who questioned the age gap between Bennett and other college football players. Several fans brought it up during the national title game.

Bennett will officially leave Georgia this offseason. Next up is a shot at the NFL.