Legendary College Football Coach Has Endorsed Herschel Walker

PERRY, GA - SEPTEMBER 25: Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker walks off the stage during a rally featuring former US President Donald Trump on September 25, 2021 in Perry, Georgia. Georgia Secretary of State candidate Rep. Jody Hice (R-GA) and Georgia Lieutenant Gubernatorial candidate State Sen. Burt Jones (R-GA) also appeared as guests at the rally. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

With the midterm elections just around the corner, former Georgia coach Vince Dooley is showing his support for Herschel Walker.

Walker, a former star running back, is the Republican Senate candidate for Georgia. He's going up against Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock.

In a minute-long advertisement released by Walker's campaign team, Dooley spoke highly of his former player.

"Herschel has always been challenged about doing things that people thought he wasn't capable of doing," Dooley said in the beginning of the ad. "He wants to be the best, and he's driven to do that."

Dooley added that Georgia "needs" Walker in office.

"He's a real patriot of this country. He loves the United States of America. He is also realistic and he can be better. ... There is a need in this country, there is a need in this state for someone like Herschel."

Dooley was recently released from the hospital. He was being treated for COVID-19.

As for Walker, he's just a few weeks away from finding out his fate.