Legendary NFL Running Back Considering U.S. Senate Run

A lot of professional athletes have gotten involved in politics in recent years. But one legendary running back could become the most high-profile former pro to reach the Senate chamber.

According to Manu Raju of CNN, former Heisman Trophy winning running back Herschel Walker is considering running for U.S. Senate in Georgia in 2022. Former President Donald Trump has openly been encouraging Walker to run.

Walker’s opponent would be incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock, who won a special Senate election in Georgia earlier this year. Warnock defeated incumbent Senator Kelly Loeffler in the hotly contested election.

Herschel Walker has been making strides into politics since 2014. He endorsed several candidates for election in Georgia and was appointed co-Chair of the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition in 2018.

Most notably, Walker gave a speech endorsing President Trump at the 2020 Republican National Convention.

Herschel Walker, who had been encouraged by Trump to run for Senate in Georgia and is a Texas resident, says on Fox he is considering a 2022 bid against Warnock — Manu Raju (@mkraju) April 11, 2021

Herschel Walker’s relationship with the former President goes back several decades. He played for the Trump-owned New Jersey General in the now-defunct USFL from 1983 to 1985.

Herschel Walker is a legend in the state of Georgia, having led the Bulldogs to three straight SEC titles and a national championship during his run with the team. If there’s one athlete in the state who could probably win an election with limited political experience, it’s him.

Will Herschel Walker run for Senate in 2022? Can he win the election outright?