The college basketball world lost a legend on Friday. Former Georgia guard Ronnie Hogue passed away at the age of 69.

Hogue wasn’t just a great athlete for the Bulldogs, he was an inspiration. In 1969, Hogue became the first Black men’s basketball scholarship student-athlete at Georgia.

Over the course of his career at Georgia, Hogue averaged 17.8 points per game. Following his collegiate career, Hogue was selected by the Washington Bullets in the seventh round of the 1973 NBA Draft.

Georgia released a heartfelt statement on Hogue, who will go down as an SEC legend.

“Today we honor the life of basketball alum Ronnie Hogue,” Georgia said in its statement. “Named co-captain and All-SEC during a record-setting three-year career, Hogue broke the color barrier as the first Black basketball player to receive an athletic scholarship from University of Georgia.”

Georgia men’s basketball head coach Tom Crean also released a statement on the passing of Hogue.

“Ronnie Hogue paved the way for our Georgia basketball players and so many before us,” Crean said. “He played with tremendous passion and carried incredible courage. I’ve heard that from so many over two plus years. He will always be a legend in this programs history.”

It’s very clear that Hogue’s impact went far beyond the court.

Our thoughts are with the Hogue family during this time.