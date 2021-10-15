Coming into the 2021 college football season, JT Daniels was thought of as the No. 1 quarterback on Georgia’s roster. While that’s still technically the case, redshirt senior Stetson Bennett is proving that he’s more than capable of running the Bulldogs’ offense.

Bennett was sensational on the road against Auburn last weekend, completing 66.7 percent of his passes for 231 yards and two touchdowns. He has done an excellent job of keeping Georgia’s offense on track while Daniels recovers from a plethora of injuries.

During a recent appearance on SEC Network, longtime CBS broadcaster Brad Nessler shared his thoughts on the season that Bennett is having. It’s safe to say that he’s really impressed by the way Bennet is playing thus far.

“I really like Stetson Bennett,” Nessler said, via Saturday Down South. “I’ve been talking about this kid for 2 years. If he was 6-3 instead of 5-11, I don’t think we’d even be talking about it. JT Daniels comes in and everybody thinks he’s a Heisman candidate beginning this season and all of that. That’s great, and when he’s in there, he does some special things. Stetson Bennett, the way that kids rally around him, when you’re around the program at Georgia, it’s unbelievable.”

Nessler added that he doesn’t believe Bennett’s hot start this season is a fluke.

“He’s the man, I think he’s awesome, and it’s not only just a cute story anymore. I think it’s a great story, and I don’t think it matters who plays quarterback for Georgia.”

Georgia might hand the starting job back to Daniels once he’s fully healthy. Until then, Bennett will get to prove that he has what it takes to lead Georgia to an SEC title.

Bennett and the Bulldogs will be back in action this Saturday against the undefeated Kentucky Wildcats. Kickoff for this game is at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

Luckily for Nessler, he’ll be on the call for Saturday’s matchup between Georgia and Kentucky.

[Saturday Down South]