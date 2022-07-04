Longtime College Football Coach Announces He's 1 Year Sober

ATHENS, GA - NOVEMBER 18: Dominick Sanders #24 of the Georgia Bulldogs leads the team out prior to the game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Sanford Stadium on November 18, 2017 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/Getty Images)

Today is more than just America's birthday for Georgia special teams coordinator Scott Cochran. It's also a very important personal anniversary.

On Monday afternoon, Cochran posted a picture of himself on Twitter wearing the seven national championship rings he won as a staff member at UGA and Alabama. In the caption, he revealed he has been sober for one whole year.

"Proud to be 1 year sober. This means a lil more than the rings," Cochran wrote.

Cochran, who came to Georgia in 2020 after 13 seasons as Alabama's strength and conditioning coach, took a leave of absence last summer for personal reasons before returning to the team in October.

"“He’s back with us officially," Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said of Cochran at the time. "… Happy to have him back. Hopefully (we're) going to keep him safe and healthy throughout that process, during the recovery process, but we’re glad to have his energy and enthusiasm back.”

Presumably, Cochran took some time away from the Bulldogs as he worked on achieving sobriety. It seems like all of his efforts have paid off.

Congratulations to him on today's major milestone.