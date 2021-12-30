Look: College GameDay Announces Guest Picker For CFB Playoff Games

ESPN College GameDay is down in Florida for the Orange Bowl in the College Football Playoff between Georgia and Michigan. We now know who the special celebrity guest picker will be – Georgia fans will love it while Michigan fans will loathe it.

On Thursday, College GameDay posted a video where WWE legend and former Bulldogs player Bill Goldberg (mononymously known as “Goldberg”) announced he’ll be the guest picker. Goldberg said that of all the things he’s achieved, going on College GameDay is a lifelong dream he’s fulfilling.

“There’s one thing that has eluded me. One thing that is on my bucket list that I haven’t been able to attain: Tomorrow. New Year’s Eve. Miami, Florida. The Orange Bowl. Goldberg: Celebrity picker for College GameDay.”

Goldberg then called out Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit and said he’s “looking for both” of them. He finished his video with his catchphrase “Who’s next?” by calling out the Wolverines.

‼️ GUEST PICKER ALERT ‼️ WWE legend and former Georgia football player @Goldberg is joining us LIVE tomorrow ahead of the Capital One Orange Bowl! pic.twitter.com/CTlZuUbdFT — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) December 30, 2021

Bill Goldberg played defensive tackle at Georgia in the 1980s and parlayed his success there into six-year career in professional football. But he really made a name for himself in World Championship Wrestling in the late-1990s.

Goldberg quickly became one of WCW’s most popular stars thanks to his incredible strength and agility. He captured every major title in WCW and enjoyed a short stint in WWE from 2003 to 2004.

After over a decade out of wrestling though, Goldberg returned to WWE in 2016, beating longtime rival Brock Lesnar and winning the WWE Universal Championship twice. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2018.

Who’s next? College GameDay is next.