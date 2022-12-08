Look: Football World Is Stunned By Stetson Bennett's Age

ATHENS, GA - OCTOBER 08: Stetson Bennett #13 of the Georgia Bulldogs warms up prior to the game against the Auburn Tigers at Sanford Stadium on October 8, 2022 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images) Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

College football fans are suddenly learning that Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett is 25 years old.

Bennett started his college career as a walk-on for Georgia in 2017. After his freshman season ended, he transferred to Jones County Junior College.

Once a scholarship opened up at Georgia, Bennett returned to the Bulldogs. In 2020, he appeared in eight games.

Bennett then became the starter for Georgia in 2021, completing 64.5 percent of his passes for 2,862 yards with 29 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Instead of going pro, Bennett returned for another season of college football. That turned out to be a wise move. He was named a Heisman finalist this week.

The downside to Bennett's unique career path is that he's the same age as some of the best quarterbacks in the pros. For example, Joe Burrow is also 25 years old despite having three seasons of NFL experience under his belt.

Football fans are stunned that Burrow and Bennett are the same age.

"Everyone's path is different. I don't see where ya'll going with this," one fan tweeted.

Another fan commented, "No wonder Georgia so good they're QB is a VET."

"Man refusing to let go cuz he know it’s nothing next level for him," a third fan said.

Bennett could leave Georgia as a fan favorite, especially if the Bulldogs win another national title.

Georgia will face Ohio State in the Peach Bowl on Dec. 31.