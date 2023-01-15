Look: Football World Reacts To Devin Willock's Final Tweet

INGLEWOOD, CA - JANUARY 09: Georgia Bulldogs Offensive Linemen Devin Willock (77) run blocks during the CFP National Championship game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the Georgia Bulldogs on January 09, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Less than a week after winning a second-straight national championship, the Georgia football family is dealing with a tragedy.

Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock, 20 and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy, 24, were killed in a car crash early Sunday morning. Their deaths come just hours after the school held a parade to honor its championship team.

On Saturday night, a Georgia fan named Sam Kramer publicly thanked Willock on Twitter for taking the time out to meet his grandson. Willock's final tweet was him quote-tweeting Kramer and including three heart emojis.

That last tweet is circulating widely on Sunday as people come to grips with the awful news.

"This is the type of young man Devin Willock was. Such a tragedy," said UGASports.com's Radi Nabulsi.

"Rest In Peace king. Heartbreaking news to wake up to. DGD [Damn Good Dawg]," one fan wrote.



"Thank you for being a difference, Devin. My condolence! Lord please be with his family and friends and teammates," said the Darren Junior Recruiting Source Network.

"What a tragic Loss…. #DGD RIP," added another Georgia fan.

"The kind of man that was lost overnight. Heartbreaking for the entire Georgia community but especially the families of the two killed," said Shelby County Reporter sports editor Alec Etheredge. "They went from celebrating to mourning in a matter of hours. Truly tragic."

Kramer, meanwhile, has posted several follow-up tweets after learning of Willock's tragic passing.

"Seeing this this morning stuns our family," he wrote in one. "We got to meet him last night and he was so gracious with us and did it with a heart felt smile. Prayers to u and ur family Devin. Such a tragic loss."

Our thoughts and prayers remain with Devin and Chandler's family and friends, as well as the entire University of Georgia football program.

Rest in peace.