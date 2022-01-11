Look: Georgia Fan Goes Viral At The National Title Game

For the second time this season, the Alabama Crimson Tide entered a game against the Georgia Bulldogs as the underdog.

The first time came in the SEC title game when Alabama routed Georgia by final score of 41-24. Georgia is obviously hoping for a better result in the national title game on Monday night.

The Bulldogs seemingly got off to a hot start when star defensive lineman Jordan Davis appeared to force a fumble on Alabama quarterback Bryce Young. Star linebacker Nakobe Dean then scooped up the ball and returned it for a touchdown.

Unfortunately for Georgia, the play got called back as officials determined Young was able to get a pass off.

Here’s video of the play.

Jordan Davis + Nakobe Dean = Scoop n’ score that could’ve been 😭pic.twitter.com/Jt8ewdQSI1 — PFF College Football (@PFF_College) January 11, 2022

Of course, Georgia fans weren’t exactly thrilled with what happened on the field. One fan in particular had something to say to the officials.

Let’s just say she wasn’t thrilled with the call.

Alabama moved down the field after the play was called back. However, Georgia’s defense came up with a big stop, holding the Crimson Tide to just a field goal.

Alabama holds a 3-0 lead midway through the first quarter.