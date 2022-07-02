Look: Georgia Football Loses Commitment From 4-Star Offensive Lineman

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 08: Head coach Kirby Smart of the Georgia Bulldogs walks out of the tunnel with his players during warm ups prior to the game against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the CFP National Championship presented by AT&T at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 8, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Kirby Smart and the Georgia football program has some work to do on the recruiting trail.

This Saturday morning, four-star offensive lineman Ryqueze McElderry announced he's decommitting from the University of Georgia. He had been committed to the Bulldogs for seven months.

“First and Foremost I want to thank Coach Smart, Coach Searels , Coach Gordon, Coach Danzey and the whole Georgia staff for recruiting me and showing me love,” McElderry said in a statement on Twitter.

“After Talking Things Over With My Mom I Have Decided To Decommit From Georgia And Reopen My Recruitment.

“Thank You Georgia And Georgia Fans!”

At 6-foot-3, 340 pounds, McElderry already has the size to play at the college level. He's the No. 25 interior offensive lineman in the 2023 cycle, per the 247Sports composite score.

Now that Georgia is out of the running, where will McElderry end up? Word on the street is it's going to be a two-team battle between Auburn and Tennessee.

"Tennessee is one of at least a few SEC schools that haven't given up on Ryqueze McElderry in recent months despite his longstanding commitment to Georgia. Their persistence in pursuing him finally paid off Saturday, with McElderry announcing that he's officially back on the market," writes Ryan Callahan of 247Sports.

Georgia, meanwhile, has some work to do on the recruiting trail.