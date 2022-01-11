The Spun

Look: Georgia’s Mascot Goes Viral At The National Championship

Georgia's mascot Uga walking on the field.ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 01: Georgia Bulldogs mascot Uga is seen during the 2018 SEC Championship Game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 1, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

It looks like beloved Georgia mascot Uga is not a fan of defensive battles. Either that or he hit the Indianapolis nightlife hard last night.

When the ESPN camera cut to Uga in his crate during the first half of tonight’s national championship, the adorable bulldog had his eyes closed.

Looks like Uga needed a little R&R before he continued his night on the sideline.

Honestly, Uga is so cute, let him do whatever he wants. If he wants to sleep through the rematch between the Bulldogs and Alabama, so be it.

While Uga rests, his team has fallen behind 9-3 in the second quarter. The Georgia defense has held on when it absolutely needed to, surrendering only three field goals thus far.

The Bulldogs are going to have to find some more offense though if they want to pull this one out.

