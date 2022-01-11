Look: Georgia’s Mascot Goes Viral At The National Championship

It looks like beloved Georgia mascot Uga is not a fan of defensive battles. Either that or he hit the Indianapolis nightlife hard last night.

When the ESPN camera cut to Uga in his crate during the first half of tonight’s national championship, the adorable bulldog had his eyes closed.

Looks like Uga needed a little R&R before he continued his night on the sideline.

Honestly, Uga is so cute, let him do whatever he wants. If he wants to sleep through the rematch between the Bulldogs and Alabama, so be it.

While Uga rests, his team has fallen behind 9-3 in the second quarter. The Georgia defense has held on when it absolutely needed to, surrendering only three field goals thus far.

The Bulldogs are going to have to find some more offense though if they want to pull this one out.