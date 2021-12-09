Look: Georgia Takes A Page Out Of Ohio State’s Playbook

In just a few weeks, the Georgia Bulldogs will face off against the Michigan Wolverines for the right to play in the national title game.

Michigan took down Iowa in an impressive performance in the Big Ten title game. Meanwhile, Georgia suffered its first loss of the season in the SEC title game to the Alabama Crimson Tide.

With only a few weeks to prepare, both teams will be putting their hearts and souls into preparation. So, too, are the fans.

The University of Georgia’s Spike Squad is taking a page out of Ohio State’s book by crossing out all of the “M’s” on campus.

Check it out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Spike Squad (@ugaspikesquad)

“We came up with the idea to do this after the SEC Championship and a lot of us were still hung on what happened with the loss,” The University of Georgia Spike Squad said in a statement provided to The Columbus Dispatch. “So we decided the best way to move on was to focus on Michigan and we thought it would be cool if we changed out the M’s on campus to X’s like Ohio State does.”

The Spike Squad made sure to talk to The Block O first before making the decision.

“We reached out to The Block O (the OSU student section) to see if we could do this without stepping on any toes because we understand this is a big tradition,” the group added.

Georgia and Michigan kick off in the Outback Bowl on New Year’s Eve.