Look: Halftime Food At The National Title Game Is Epic

The College Football Playoff is really going out of its way to get into the spirit of Indianapolis, the host city for tonight’s national title game.

Reporters on the scene have informed Twitter that the halftime snack is the legendary shrimp cocktail from St. Elmo’s, a famous Indy restaurant. Platters of shrimp and bowls of the spicy cocktail sauce have been delivered to the press box at Lucas Oil Stadium.

This might be the first time I can remember a seafood-based press box snack of this magnitude.

They just announced they are serving St. Elmo’s world famous shrimp cocktail at halftime. They should give it to the offenses instead, to wake them up — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) January 11, 2022

While this is the authentic St. Elmo’s shrimp, it’s not exactly the kind of shrimp cocktail you get if you order it at the restaurant.

That’s because the sauce is on the side, as opposed to mixed in and slathered on the shrimp.

Sauce on the side? Doesn’t count. Needs to be slathered beyond control. https://t.co/584gdao1X4 — Tom Rock (@TomRock_Newsday) January 11, 2022

It’s probably a good thing they did that. I’ve never had St. Elmo’s, but from everything I’ve heard, the sauce packs a serious kick.

Not everybody would be able to handle it.