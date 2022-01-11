The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Look: Halftime Food At The National Title Game Is Epic

2022 CFP National Championship - Georgia v AlabamaINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JANUARY 10: An overhead view of the stadium during the national anthem before the game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide during the 2022 CFP National Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 10, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

The College Football Playoff is really going out of its way to get into the spirit of Indianapolis, the host city for tonight’s national title game.

Reporters on the scene have informed Twitter that the halftime snack is the legendary shrimp cocktail from St. Elmo’s, a famous Indy restaurant. Platters of shrimp and bowls of the spicy cocktail sauce have been delivered to the press box at Lucas Oil Stadium.

This might be the first time I can remember a seafood-based press box snack of this magnitude.

While this is the authentic St. Elmo’s shrimp, it’s not exactly the kind of shrimp cocktail you get if you order it at the restaurant.

That’s because the sauce is on the side, as opposed to mixed in and slathered on the shrimp.

It’s probably a good thing they did that. I’ve never had St. Elmo’s, but from everything I’ve heard, the sauce packs a serious kick.

Not everybody would be able to handle it.

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.