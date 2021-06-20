Former Heisman Trophy winning running back Herschel Walker has been getting a lot of attention in politics over the past year. And his latest, cryptic message on Twitter has a lot of people buzzing about his political future.

This past week, Walker posted a video of himself and his car, which now features a Georgia license plate. After exiting the car he says, “I’m getting ready. And we can run with the big dogs.”

Walker has been a resident of the state of Texas for years. But he will need to have a residence in Georgia if he wants to run for public office there.

The legendary Georgia Bulldogs and NFL running back is reportedly planning a run in the Georgia Republican primary for Senate seat held by Reverend Raphael Warnock. He has been encouraged to run for office by many high profile politicians, including former President Donald Trump.

Herschel Walker has never held elected office before. But under the Trump administration, he was appointed co-chair of the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition.

Walker also endorsed President Trump during the 2020 U.S. Presidential election, giving a speech at the Republican National Convention last year.

Trump lost the election to Joe Biden thanks in part to a narrow Biden victory in the state of Georgia. Both of Georgia’s U.S. Senate seats in the state also flipped to Biden’s party during the election.

It remains to be seen if Walker is as “ready” for politics as he seems to want us to believe. But there’s no doubt that he’ll have plenty of support in the state he became a football legend in.