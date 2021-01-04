Look: JT Daniels Appears To Hint At His 2021 Decision

It took a while for JT Daniels to see the field for Georgia, but he made the most of his chances, winning all four of his games including the Peach Bowl against Cincinnati.

But with three seasons in college accrued, is the former five-star prospect ready to take his talents to the NFL? Not if his Instagram is anything to go by.

On Monday, JT Daniels made a somewhat cryptic Instagram post. It featured him in his Georgia gear with the caption “To be continued… #GoDawgs.”

Daniels transferred to Georgia from USC before the season but did not see the field until November. He made quite an impact though, throwing for 1,231 yards and 10 touchdowns in just four games. His 401 yards against Mississippi State were the most by a Georgia QB since 2013.

But given that he only has about 16 starts under his belt, JT Daniels could probably use at least one more year in college football to become an appealing NFL prospect.

Daniels earned the starting job at USC as a freshman, playing in 11 games and throwing for over 2,600 yards with 14 touchdowns in 2018. But a torn ACL limited him to just one start in 2019, during which Kedon Slovis took over the job and thrived.

If Daniels really is coming back to Georgia for another year, the Bulldogs will have some much-needed experience under center as they make another run at the national title.

How far can Georgia climb with JT Daniels as their starter in 2021?