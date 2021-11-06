Look: Kirby Smart Caught On Hot Mic During Game vs. Missouri

ESPN might want to reconsider its usage of hot mics during college football Saturdays.

The top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs clashed with the 4-4 Missouri Tigers on Saturday afternoon. Leading 16-3 late in the second quarter, Kirby Smart blew a gasket.

The Georgia head coach wasn’t pleased with his team’s offensive performance. While standing next to a referee, Smart was heard on ESPN’s broadcast shouting, “Move the f—g ball!”

Whoops.

Kirby Smart expects the best out of his players. We don’t blame him. Expectations are sky-high in Athens this season.

Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs checked in atop the first edition of the College Football Playoff rankings earlier this week. Georgia’s joined by Alabama, Michigan State and Oregon in the top four.

There’s an interesting connection between the current top-four teams. Each team, besides Alabama of course, is coached by one of Nick Saban’s former assistants. Smart doesn’t think that’s a coincidence. Smart, Mel Tucker and Mario Cristobal have learned from the best.

“It’s probably not a coincidence,” Smart said, via Saturday Down South. “A lot of it comes from where you’re coaching at, how fertile a recruiting area it is. When you win, you have people on your staff who get jobs. … A lot of the guys you’re referencing are at really well-established universities that have the opportunity to recruit well and have the support of their administration. … Coach, his influence is a big influence on that. A lot of teams out there have former Alabama assistants on their staff.”

It looks like Georgia will move to 9-0 this afternoon. The Bulldogs next real test won’t come until the SEC Championship where they’ll most likely face Alabama.

Catch the rest of Georgia-Missouri right now on ESPN. The Bulldogs lead the Tigers 26-3 at the half.