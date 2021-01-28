Look: Kirby Smart Reacts To Commitment From 5-Star Quarterback

Georgia’s football program received great news this Thursday in the form of a new recruit. Earlier today, five-star quarterback Gunner Stockton announced his commitment to the Bulldogs.

The original plan for Stockton was to play for South Carolina, but the change at head coach ultimately forced him to revisit his decision.

Now that Stockton is set to be part of Georgia’s future, head coach Kirby Smart won’t have to worry about finding an eventual replacement for JT Daniels.

Smart kept his response to Stockton’s announcement short and sweet, tweeting “GO DAWGS!!” We’d imagine that he’s very excited about adding a five-star quarterback like Stockton to his 2022 recruiting class.

As for Stockton, he’s already thinking about winning SEC championships with the Bulldogs.

“At Georgia, you always have a chance to win the SEC and be a National Champion,” Stockton told 247Sports when explaining his decision. “That’s my dream.”

Stockton is the No. 27 overall recruit and No. 1 dual-threat quarterback in the 2022 recruiting class, per 247Sports’ composite rankings. He put on a show during his 2019 season at Rabun County, finishing with 3,473 passing yards, 1,126 rushing yards and 62 total touchdowns.

The future is bright for the Bulldogs, as they currently have the No. 3 recruiting class in the country thanks to the addition of Stockton.