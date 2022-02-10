Look: Photo Of 17-Year-Old College Football Recruit Goes Viral

The overwhelming success of Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry has had football people salivating over finding the next elite power back in the high school ranks. And one 17-year-old might just fit the bill.

This week CFBNewsToday shared some interesting information about Georgia Bulldogs recent signee, Branson Robinson. At 5-foot-10 and 220 pounds, Robinson doesn’t tower over players like Derrick Henry does. But his measurables are off the charts.

Robinson has been hitting the weight room. Hard. He reportedly can do a 415-pound bench press, a 615-pound squat and an insane 720-pound dead lift.

To put that into perspective, Derrick Henry put up similar numbers in the weight room at Alabama. Henry could bench 440 pounds, squat 500 pounds and deadlift 400-500 pounds. Granted, those are Henry’s training numbers and we don’t know his max numbers.

But this one picture of Branson Robinson should give fans a club of how ready he looks for the next level:

Branson Robinson signed his letter of intent to Georgia this past December following a standout career at Germantown High School.

247Sports rates Robinson as the No. 62 overall prospect in the Class of 2022. He is the No. 4 running back in the country, and the No. 1 prospect from the state of Missouri.

While he didn’t put up monster numbers like Derrick Henry or other iconic running backs did in high school, he’s got the measurables to be dominant in college football.

Will Branson Robinson be a star for the Georgia Bulldogs?