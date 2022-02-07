Look: Recruiting Model Names 1 Favorite For Arch Manning

With the 2022 recruiting class in the rearview mirror, all eyes are now set on the 2023 class.

The top recruit in that class is Arch Manning, Peyton Manning’s nephew. He’s currently the top-ranked player in his home state (Louisiana) and the top quarterback in the country per 247Sports.

The RPM for On3 has predicted where Manning will land and it’s pretty bullish on Georgia. It gives the program a 36% chance of landing Manning, though Alabama is a close second at 29.5%.

Texas is third at 16.4%, while Ole Miss, Clemson, and LSU are right behind.

On3 is also reporting that his recruitment will likely go well into the summer, if not next season.

It’s not surprising that Manning’s recruitment will last much of this year. This is the biggest decision of his life so far and he wants to make sure that he makes the right choice for both football and academics.

It remains to be seen if Georgia will indeed be the pick, or if he’ll go with a different school.