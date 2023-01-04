Look: Referees Missed Big Penalty In Georgia vs. Ohio State
It appears the officiating crew at the Peach Bowl missed a holding call on Georgia in the first quarter.
After giving up a touchdown to Ohio State in the opening quarter, Georgia responded with a 25-yard touchdown pass from Stetson Bennett to Kenny McIntosh.
McIntosh went untouched on Georgia's first scoring drive of the game. That's because the offensive line held Ohio State safety Ronnie Hickman downfield.
A video of the holding penalty that went uncalled surfaced on social media. There's no question the refs missed a big call.
Here's the play being called into question:
Of course, discovering this missed call from the refs doesn't change anything. Georgia will still play in the national title game on Monday.
It does, however, put into context just how quickly a football game can swing in one team's favor.
If the Bulldogs didn't score a touchdown on that drive, they could have found themselves in a huge hole against the Buckeyes.