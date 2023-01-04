Look: Referees Missed Big Penalty In Georgia vs. Ohio State

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 31: Stetson Bennett #13 of the Georgia Bulldogs celebrates after running out the clock to defeat the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 31, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images) Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

It appears the officiating crew at the Peach Bowl missed a holding call on Georgia in the first quarter.

After giving up a touchdown to Ohio State in the opening quarter, Georgia responded with a 25-yard touchdown pass from Stetson Bennett to Kenny McIntosh.

McIntosh went untouched on Georgia's first scoring drive of the game. That's because the offensive line held Ohio State safety Ronnie Hickman downfield.

A video of the holding penalty that went uncalled surfaced on social media. There's no question the refs missed a big call.

Here's the play being called into question:

Of course, discovering this missed call from the refs doesn't change anything. Georgia will still play in the national title game on Monday.

It does, however, put into context just how quickly a football game can swing in one team's favor.

If the Bulldogs didn't score a touchdown on that drive, they could have found themselves in a huge hole against the Buckeyes.