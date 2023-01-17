Look: Stetson Bennett Reacts To Death Of Georgia Teammate

INGLEWOOD, CA - JANUARY 09: Georgia Bulldogs Offensive Linemen Devin Willock (77) run blocks during the CFP National Championship game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the Georgia Bulldogs on January 09, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The University of Georgia football program was rocked over the weekend by the tragic deaths of offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy.

Willock, 20, and LeCroy, 24, were killed in a car crash early Sunday morning. Another Georgia player, Warren McClendon, and a recruiting staffer named Tory Bowles survived the accident.

The wreck occurred just hours after the university held a massive celebration to honor Georgia's second consecutive College Football Playoff national championship.

Tributes to Willock and LeCroy have been pouring in over the last two days. Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett shared his own on Instagram Tuesday afternoon.

"Dev made me feel safe. Chandler made me feel happy. The pain will fade but that won’t so I smile when I cry. Just wish I could hug them again," Bennett wrote.

It has been absolutely gut-wrenching to read the words of the Georgia players who are dealing with the loss of their beloved teammate and a well-liked staff member.

We're continuing to pray for the Willock and LeCroy families, as well as the UGA football program in general.