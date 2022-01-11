Look: Stetson Bennett’s Sideline Reaction To Win Is Going Viral

Georgia outlasted Alabama in the College Football Playoff national championship on Monday night to capture the second national championship title in program history. Kirby Smart earned his first win over Nick Saban and a pick-six sealed the 33-18 victory for the Bulldogs.

Although defense won the day at Lucas Oil Stadium, one of the most remarkable performances of the evening came from Georgia starting quarterback Stetson Bennett.

A former walk-on, Bennett played one of the best games of his career on Monday night. He went 17-for-26 for 224 yards and two touchdowns, both of which came late in the fourth quarter to lift the Bulldogs to the win.

As freshmen defender Kelee Ringo locked up the victory with an interception return for a touchdown, Bennett was on the sidelines. The moment he realized that Georgia had sealed the game, he was overcome with emotion and burst into tears.

Take a look at Bennett’s reaction to becoming a national champion:

From walk-on to national champion at his home state school. It means everything to Stetson Bennett.#NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/TaRdSJF8sc — ESPN (@espn) January 11, 2022

The emotions have come pouring out of Stetson Bennett.

As good as it gets. pic.twitter.com/XYsxqGE46G — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) January 11, 2022

Bennett’s story from walk-on to national champion was filled with bumps in the road. Various quarterbacks came to Georgia and were listed ahead of him on the depth chart from time to time, but he continued to fight his way back up the ladder and onto the field.

Even in 2021, Bennett began the season as the backup to former USC transfer JT Daniels. When Daniels suffered an injury early in the year, Bennett came in for the Bulldogs and seized the opportunity.

He remained the starting quarterback for the rest of the year and on Monday night, he became a national champion.

