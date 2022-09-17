Look: This Stat About Georgia Is Going Viral Today

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 01: Georgia Bulldogs helmet during the Allstate Sugar Bowl between the Georgia Bulldogs and Baylor Bears on January 01, 2020, at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Georgia Bulldogs are off to a roaring start to the 2022 season. They moved to 3-0 with a win vs. South Carolina this Saturday afternoon.

Perhaps the most incredible thing about the defending champs' 3-0 start is their defensive effort.

Georgia didn't allow a single touchdown in Weeks 1 and 2 vs. Oregon and Samford. It took almost all of Week 3 before the Bulldogs surrendered their first score of the year.

The Gamecocks found the end-zone with 53 seconds left in the fourth quarter this afternoon.

"Georgia just allowed its first touchdown of the season. It came with 53 seconds left in their third game," said Field Yates.

Is Georgia far and away the No. 1 team in college football this season? It certainly seems that way.

Kirby Smart's Bulldogs are once again loaded with NFL talent. Georgia is a system that just can't seem to be stopped right now.

Georgia battles Kent State in Week 4 next Saturday.