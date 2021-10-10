Look: What The BCS Rankings Would Look Like Right Now

It’s been eight years since the Bowl Championship Series and its computer simulations were the law of the college football land. So what would the 2021 national title picture look like if we still used the BCS rankings?

On Sunday, BCSKnowHow.com released its latest simulation of the season. Naturally, Georgia – the No. 1 team in the nation – came in first with a near-perfect .9998 score.

The No. 2 team in the BCS standings? Undefeated Iowa, with a .9394 BCS score. Just missing the cut were No. 3 Oklahoma (.8684), No. 4 Cincinnati (.8468) and No. 5 Alabama (.8228).

As a result, if the national title game were to be played next week, we’d have the Georgia Bulldogs taking on the Iowa Hawkeyes. It would be a first-ever meeting between the two storied programs.

A Sunday evening #BCS release, just like old times. Our second simulation of the season: Georgia claims a near-unanimous No. 1 while Cincinnati slides by Alabama for No. 4. Additionally, the Big Ten takes four of the top 10 spots including new No. 2 Iowa pic.twitter.com/TdVsZMGkoN — BCSKnowHow.com (@BCSKnowHow) October 10, 2021

With Alabama reeling from their loss to Texas A&M, Georgia will in all likelihood be college football’s highest-ranked team so long as they win out in the regular season. They opened the year with a huge win over No. 3 Clemson and have been the No. 2 team ever since.

Iowa have proven worthy of a top spot in the rankings too with their play all season. They own dominating wins over Indiana, Iowa State and Penn State, and have yet to allow more than 20 points in a game.

Assuming Iowa and Georgia both reach their respective conference title games though, they’ll still have huge competition in their way ahead of Selection Sunday.

Will Georgia or Iowa be in the national title game?