Lovasea Carroll, No. 8 RB Recruit, Announces His Commitment

On Thursday afternoon, Lovasea Carroll announced where he’ll be playing college football. The four-star tailback from Florida received 23 scholarship offers throughout his recruitment.

Back in January, he trimmed his list of suitors down to five programs. Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Ohio State and South Carolina were the only schools remaining in the sweepstakes for Carroll.

Florida was expected to be toward the top of Carroll’s list since he’s from there. Instead, he’ll be taking his talents to Georgia. He revealed his decision on Twitter.

“I will still be taking all five official visits for a final decision, but as of right now I know where I want to continue my football career. And what better place to do it at, then your city,” Carroll said. “With that being said for the next 3 to 4 years I will be taking my academics and football career to The University of Georgia.”

It’s interesting that Carroll will not cancel his remaining visits. This could potentially open the door for another program to influence his final decision.

Carroll is the No. 8 running back and No. 122 overall recruit from his class, per 247Sports. He should fit right in at Georgia.

The Bulldogs are known for developing running backs, such as Nick Chubb, Todd Gurley, Sony Michel and D’Andre Swift. Perhaps, Carroll will follow in their footsteps.