Mark May Reveals Score Prediction For Georgia-Tennessee

College football analyst Mark May has unveiled his prediction for this Saturday's showdown between No. 1 Tennessee and No. 3 Georgia.

May pointed out that Tennessee has been electric on offense this year in large part because of star quarterback Hendon Hooker.

Tennessee's offense will be put to the test this Saturday against a Georgia defense that has been dominant this season.

"You look at the Georgia defense, you know they gotta be great," May said. "Will Muschamp has come in as defensive coordinator this year. I think he's done a heck of a bang up job. They're No. 2 in scoring defense, giving up just over 10 points per game. He doesn't get enough credit for this Georgia defense that lost Dan Lanning to the Oregon Ducks."

May is ultimately picking Georgia to edge out Tennessee by a final score of 26-20.

Former Notre Dame head coach Lou Holtz made his pick for this game as well. He told May that he has Georgia winning 31-30.

The Bulldogs are the odds-on favorite to win this game.

Georgia and Tennessee will square off at 3:30 p.m. ET.