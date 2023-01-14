Mark Richt Asked If Georgia Can Win 3-Straight National Titles

ATHENS, GA - SEPTEMBER 28: Head Coach Mark Richt of the Georgia Bulldogs celebrates after the game against the LSU Tigers at Sanford Stadium on September 28, 2013 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

Georgia flexed its muscles on Monday night, dismantling TCU to win back-to-back national championships.

Next up for Georgia is a chance to three-peat. It won't be easy, especially with Stetson Bennett moving on.

During an appearance on Sirius XM Radio, former Georgia head coach Mark Richt was asked about the Bulldogs' chances of winning a third straight national title.

Although it'll be incredibly tough to pull off, Richt likes Georgia's talent and experience heading into the 2023 season.

"It'll be tough, but the one thing they have, as you know, is great players," Richt said. "Just to get playing time, you better be ready to get after it every single day and take care of business. The thing that Georgia’s got now and similar to what we had at Florida State, we had kids that would stay and be a little patient and not just bolt every time something went wrong."

While the Bulldogs will lose a plethora of playmakers to the NFL Draft, they will welcome yet another loaded recruiting class.

Do you think Georgia will pull off a three-peat next season?