Mark Richt: With NIL Rules, Players Will Focus On ‘Money, Girls, Football,’ Then ‘School’

For years, the debate on whether or not college athletes should be allowed to make money off endorsements has dominated NCAA discussions. Finally in 2021, it appears some league wide changes are inevitable — in large part due to some impending state laws around athletes’ rights to their name, image, and likeness. Now, former Georgia and Miami coach Mark Richt has weighed in about his concern in a pretty funny manor.

Scheduled to take effect in on Jul. 1, Florida, Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi and New Mexico will now allow college athletes to make money off endorsement deals. In response to these new laws, NCAA president Mark Emmert has announced a proposed plan to allow college athletes from every school in the country to make money with these loosened NIL rules. While the monumental rule change still has to be voted in, Emmert says it could come into effect this summer.

Obviously, this proposed change has sparked some major reaction from fans, coaches and players from around the NCAA. In response to the new laws going into effect in two his former coaching states, Mark Richt had a hilarious response.

With the opportunity to make money now likely in the forefront of these young players’ minds, Richt believes some other aspects of college athletics will fade into the rearview.

“When I was playing college football, my priorities were girls, football and then school,”Richt, who served as the Hurricanes’ quarterback from 1978-82, said. “Now it’s going to be money, girls, football, school.”

While these new rules will certainly afford greater financial freedom to this generation of college athletes, they won’t be without restrictions. According to reports from the The New York Times, Florida colleges will be required to conduct financial literacy courses for their athletes and Alabama is considering a ban on all alcohol-related endorsements.

This brings up the issue of consistency in collegiate athletic programs across the country. Under the current state-by-state laws, recruits will be more compelled to attend a university with the most lax state laws. These proposed NIL rule changes from the NCAA were heavily pressured by an attempt to once again even the playing field.

However the future college athletics looks, it seems the time for change is upon us.

