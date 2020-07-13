NCAA Rules On Transfer Waiver For 5-Star QB JT Daniels

Former USC QB JT Daniels has received official word from the NCAA on his transfer waiver.

JT Daniels, a former five-star recruit for the Trojans, was a rising star within the Pac-12 before suffering an ACL injury early in the 2019 season. The injury sidelined Daniels for the entirety of the 2019 season – which opened the door for now USC starter Kedon Slovis.

As a result, JT Daniels made the decision this off-season to transfer to the SEC and join the Georgia Bulldogs. Many expect Daniels to be the Dawgs’ long-term starter.

Most transfers have to sit a year after transferring due to NCAA regulations. But JT Daniels received word from the NCAA on Monday that he’s been granted immediate eligibility for Georgia this fall. Daniels will be able to play right away this season.

“Thank you to the NCAA for granting me immediate eligibility and allowing me to play football this fall,” Daniels wrote on Twitter. “I will not comment on the waiver or transfer, but look forward to a great 2020 season with my teammates.”

JT Daniels will now be able to compete for Georgia’s starting quarterback position right away. He’ll have to go toe-to-toe with Wake Forest grad-transfer QB Jamie Newman. Georgia’s QB battle will be one of the more highly-watched position battles in the sport this fall.

Newman was a star for the Demon Deacons last year, throwing for 2,868 yards and 26 touchdowns opposed to 11 interceptions. In comparison, JT Daniels threw for 2,672 yards and 14 touchdowns compared to 10 interceptions his freshman year at USC in 2018.

The former USC QB could make some noise this fall if he’s able to beat out Jamie Newman for the starting gig.