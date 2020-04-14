The Spun

NFL Insider Says 1 QB Is ‘Buzzing’ Ahead Of The Draft

Georgia football QB Jake Fromm celebrating.ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 01: Jake Fromm #11 of the Georgia Bulldogs celebrates in the first half against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the 2018 SEC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 1, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Leading up to the NFL Draft, the consensus around the league is that Joe Burrow should be the first quarterback taken off the board. After that happens, it’s a guessing game as to which signal-caller will come off the board next.

Justin Herbert and Tua Tagovailoa are both popular prospects that could eventually change a franchise. Most projections have them going very early in the first round. Another quarterback worth monitoring is Jordan Love from Utah State.

Well, it turns there’s another quarterback generating buzz with the NFL Draft less than two weeks away. He might not go in the first round, but he’s at the very worst projected to go by Day 2.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm is buzzing because of his interviews and because he’s apparently a favorite of many quarterback coaches.

Fromm had a very successful career at Georgia, leading the program to the national title game as a true freshman.

This past season, Fromm had 2,860 passing yards, 24 touchdowns and five interceptions. He only threw 18 interceptions during his three years as the starter for the Bulldogs.

In addition to taking care of the football at a high level, Fromm also does a great job commanding the huddle.

Earlier this month, ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky said the New Orleans Saints would be the perfect fit for Fromm. Maybe they’re one of the teams in the mix for the Georgia quarterback.

