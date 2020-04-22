The NFL Draft is almost here, which means this is the time where nonstop reports emerge. While most scouts have raved about the quarterbacks and wide receivers in this year’s draft class, the running backs available aren’t too shabby, either.

Running backs have lost their value in the draft due to their short career expectancy in the NFL. However, there are always a few prospects at that position that become first-round picks.

NFL Network reporter Peter Schrager believes there are two running backs that could go in the first round of this year’s draft. Those two tailbacks are Clyde Edwards-Helaire and D’Andre Swift.

It doesn’t come as a surprise to see Swift’s name mentioned here, but it is somewhat shocking to see Edwards-Helaire soaring up draft boards.

4. Both DeAndre Swift and Clyde Edwards-Helaire could go in the first round. I'd say, more likely, the rest of the running back crop at the top will go in second and third round, based on conversations around the league. — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) April 22, 2020

Swift had 1,218 rushing yards and seven touchdowns for Georgia in 2019. As for Edwards-Helaire, the all-purpose back had 1,414 rushing yards and 453 receiving yards in his final season at LSU.

What makes Edwards-Helaire an intriguing prospect is that his skillset fits the modern version of the NFL. He can make plays out of the backfield and could serve as a viable option in the passing game.

Another prospect at running back worth early-round consideration is J.K. Dobbins from Ohio State. Right now, it looks like he’ll be a Day 2 selection.

The first round of the 2020 NFL Draft begins at 8 p.m. ET tomorrow.