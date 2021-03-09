Nick Chubb Responds To Allegation Of Getting Paid By Georgia

Over the weekend, a high-profile high school football coach appeared to pull back the curtain on the underbelly of big-time SEC football recruiting. A man purported to be Valdosta High’s Rush Propst, who many will remember from the former MTV show Two-A-Days, outlined how power programs, including Alabama football and Georgia football, allegedly paid stars like Nick Chubb to sign with and stay in school.

Propst is one of the Southeast’s most successful head coaches over the last two decade. At Hoover High School, he won five Alabama 6A titles. After leaving that program in 2007, he emerged at Colquitt County High School in Georgia, where he won GA 6A state titles in 2014 and 2015. He was fired after a violation of the school’s Code of Ethics for Educators.

Now, he’s at Valdosta High School, where he is once again in hot water over allegations of illegal recruiting. Similar charges at the college level are pretty plainly discussed in the clips, which reportedly feature the voices of Propst and former Valdosta Touchdown Club director Michael “Nub” Nelson. The recordings are from May 16, 2020, per the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, and Nelson admitted to recording the conversation, but says he doesn’t know how they leaked to YouTube.

Among the claims made, is that Georgia paid former star running back Nick Chubb a total of $180,000, divided into three $60,000 installments, to return for his senior year in 2017. Chubb has now responded to the allegations.

If i needed money i would have went pro #fakenews — Nick Chubb (@NickChubb21) March 8, 2021

That is a pretty fair point by Chubb. Whenever he was taken in the NFL Draft, he would’ve made a lot more than $180,000.

After being taken in the second round of the 2018 draft at No. 35 overall, he signed a four-year, $7.4 million deal. He made over $860,000 in his first year signing bonus alone.

According to the AJC report, Nelson provided Georgia football with a copy of the tapes on Friday, as the situation was hitting the internet.

Michael “Nub” Nelson, former director of the Valdosta Touchdown Club, told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that UGA was provided with a copy of those recordings this past Friday and that he has was interviewed by school compliance officials on Saturday. “They called and asked a bunch of questions,” Nelson said Monday. “They asked me not to discuss it, so I don’t want to say too much.”

You can listen to Propst’s claims here:

We’ll have more on this situation as it comes out.