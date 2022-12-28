Nick Chubb Has Honest Response When Asked For Georgia-Ohio State Prediction

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 10: Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns is tackled by Drue Tranquill #49 of the Los Angeles Chargers during the first quarter at SoFi Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Browns running back Nick Chubb will most likely spend his Saturday night watching his alma mater face Ohio State in the Peach Bowl.

Chubb had a nice run at Georgia from 2014-2017, rushing for 4,769 yards and 44 touchdowns. He earned All-SEC honors twice during that span.

Even though Chubb will be rooting for the Bulldogs this weekend, he won't make any bold predictions for the game.

When asked for a score prediction, Chubb responded, "I don't wanna hurt nobody's feelings around here."

This is a smart decision by Chubb. The last thing he wants to do is upset Cleveland fans.

Georgia enters the College Football Playoff with a 13-0 record. Stetson Bennett has been leading the charge with 3,425 passing yards and 25 touchdowns.

Oddsmakers give Georgia an edge over Ohio State, but only by a touchdown.

The Peach Bowl will kick off at 8 p.m. ET this Saturday.