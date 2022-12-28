Nick Chubb Has Honest Response When Asked For Georgia-Ohio State Prediction
Browns running back Nick Chubb will most likely spend his Saturday night watching his alma mater face Ohio State in the Peach Bowl.
Chubb had a nice run at Georgia from 2014-2017, rushing for 4,769 yards and 44 touchdowns. He earned All-SEC honors twice during that span.
Even though Chubb will be rooting for the Bulldogs this weekend, he won't make any bold predictions for the game.
When asked for a score prediction, Chubb responded, "I don't wanna hurt nobody's feelings around here."
This is a smart decision by Chubb. The last thing he wants to do is upset Cleveland fans.
Georgia enters the College Football Playoff with a 13-0 record. Stetson Bennett has been leading the charge with 3,425 passing yards and 25 touchdowns.
Oddsmakers give Georgia an edge over Ohio State, but only by a touchdown.
The Peach Bowl will kick off at 8 p.m. ET this Saturday.