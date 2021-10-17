Paul Finebaum Releases His New College Football Top 4

After last weekend’s college football action saw Texas A&M knock off then No. 1 Alabama, fans wondered if they’d see a second consecutive Saturday of chaos.

Although not quite as dramatic, this weekend’s results did pave the way for some shake-ups at the top of the rankings. No. 2 Iowa labored and fell to unranked Purdue, while a handful of other teams in the Top 25 dropped their games.

As always, with another Saturday of college football in the books, ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum was forced to make some adjustments to his rankings of the Top 4 teams in the country.

Three of the teams that were in Finebaum’s rankings last week held serve in his informal poll, but with the Hawkeyes loss, one notable contender crept back into the Top 4.

Here’s Finebaum’s new list, per Saturday Down South:

1. Georgia Bulldogs: “If somebody has an argument with this, I’m not listening. The Georgia Bulldogs are indisputably the No. 1 team in the country. They mowed down a very good Kentucky Wildcat team.”

2. Cincinnati Bearcats: “Are you ready for this? Cincinnati. Their schedule isn’t great but they are blowing past a lot of teams.”

3. Oklahoma Sooners: “Welcome back Oklahoma. Caleb Williams is going to be in the Heisman race one of these days very soon.”

4. Alabama Crimson Tide: “We begin with former No. 1 and now currently No. 4 Alabama. They were quite good last night in Starkville, and that’s exactly what Nick Saban expected. Defensively, they shut down a very good team in Mississippi State.”

Georgia continued to dominate its competition by knocking off an undefeated, No. 11 Kentucky team 30-13. Cincinnati also raced away from yet another in-conference opponent, UCF, to win by 35 points.

Oklahoma finally made a change a quarterback and Caleb Williams impressed in the Sooners victory over TCU. Alabama similarly bounced back from last week’s shaky performance to blow out Mississippi State 49-9.

The Coaches and AP Polls come out later on Sunday afternoon, so fans will have to wait and see how similar they are to Finebaum’s rankings.