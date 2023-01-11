Paul Finebaum Addresses Kirby Smart's Possible NFL Future

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 09: Head coach Kirby Smart of the Georgia Bulldogs reacts in the second half against the TCU Horned Frogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at SoFi Stadium on January 09, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images) Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Kirby Smart is on top of the college football world right now, having led Georgia to back-to-back national championships.

Would Smart, 47, even bolt for the NFL? Yes, ESPN's Paul Finebaum thinks, but not for a little while at least.

Finebaum appeared on "Keyshawn, JWill & Max" on Wednesday to discuss, among other things, the possibility of Smart leaving for the professional ranks.

In Finebaum's opinion, "there will come a moment" where Smart feels he has accomplished enough at Georgia, but that time is not coming soon.

“Keyshawn, for today he is staying Georgia,” Finebaum said. “You saw what he’s doing there and we just got through with watching it with Nick Saban and it’s similar. It’s a little more of a player-related approach because he’s younger. Saban couldn’t do some of the things Kirby Smart has done throughout the last 15 years.”

Smart is one of the highest-paid head coaches in college football, and he's posted an 81-15 record in seven seasons at Georgia. He also has an additional tie to the program, having played for the Bulldogs in the 1990s.

Because of all that, it is tough to see Smart leaving Athens anytime soon.

[ Saturday Down South ]