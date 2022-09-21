Paul Finebaum: Georgia Looks "Significantly" Better Than Alabama

ATLANTA, GA - JULY 18: Paul Finebaum of the Paul Finebaum show reacts to a comment during the SEC Football Kickoff Media Days on July 18, 2022, at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, GA.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Georgia recently overtook Alabama as the No. 1 team in the country in both major polls.

It was deserved, said ESPN's Paul Finebaum. On the “Keyshawn, JWill and Max Show" Wednesday, Finebaum argued that the Bulldogs have looked "significantly better than Alabama, which is saying a lot considering we thought Alabama was almost the unanimous No. 1 three weeks ago.”

Asked if there's a way that this year's Georgia team could possibly be better than the one that won the national championship last year, Finebaum said it's not out of the question.

“Yes, I’m not sure from a defensive standpoint they could be, even though they’ve been better so far, just the pure wealth of talent on that team,” he said. “But they’re playing very well, cohesively. They’re shutting everybody down. … They have been about as dominating as any team I’ve ever seen.”

The difference, Finebaum argues, between 2022 Georgia and last year's version is the offense, which has looked explosive through the first three games.

Georgia has outscored its first three opponents--Oregon, Samford and South Carolina--130-10. The Bulldogs may not get seriously tested until October 29 when they play Florida.

As far as being better than Alabama, we expect the two teams to settle that score in the SEC Championship Game in December--and possibly again in the College Football Playoff.

[ SDS ]