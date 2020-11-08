Paul Finebaum Has 1 Question For Kirby Smart After Saturday’s Loss

With their loss to arch-rival Florida yesterday, Georgia no longer controls its own destiny in the SEC and is all but out of the national title picture. Head coach Kirby Smart appears to be at a crossroads after Saturday’s brutal loss, but Paul Finebaum thinks he knows why.

Appearing on SportsCenter today, the ESPN college football analyst suggested that Smart is haunted by the departure of QB Justin Fields last year. Fields left the Bulldogs before his sophomore season after backing up Jake Fromm as a freshman. He went to Ohio State, and went on to become a Heisman Trophy finalist while leading the Buckeyes to a Big Ten title and the College Football Playoff.

“Rightly or wrongly this question will come up early and often,” Finebaum said, via Saturday Tradition. “How do you let Justin Fields get out of your program, Kirby Smart.

It’s a fair question, to be sure. Smart and his staff were intent on giving Fromm one more shot at leading them to a national title. But in doing so, he all but guaranteed that Fields would not have a chance at significant playing time as a sophomore.

Paul Finebaum suggests loss of Justin Fields still haunting Kirby Smart, Georgia’s offense https://t.co/7Mt5lwEHP9 — Saturday Tradition (@Tradition) November 8, 2020

The proof is in the pudding. Fields was spectacular for the Buckeyes, and nearly led them to a win over Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl. Fromm played well enough to lead the Bulldogs to their third-straight SEC Championship Game. But he had one of the worst games of his career against eventual national champion LSU.

Now Fields is on track for the Heisman Trophy, and Georgia is still struggling to straighten out their QB situation.

“…Georgia would probably be No. 1 in the country right now with Justin Fields as their quarterback,” Finebaum concluded. “Instead, they’re done. They’re not going to the SEC title game, and the hopes of winning another title are gone.”

Where do Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs go from here?