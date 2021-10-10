Paul Finebaum Releases His New Top 4 After Crazy Saturday

Week 6 of the 2021 college football season was by far the craziest of the year thus far, as Saturday’s slate featured multiple shocking outcomes. The No. 1, No. 4 and No. 10 teams in the country all lost, while a handful of the nation’s other top programs were pushed to the brink.

The most surprising result of the weekend came in the evening on Saturday, when unranked Texas A&M outlasted No. 1 Alabama in a 41-38 thriller. A last second field goal lifted the Aggies to victory and sent College Station into complete pandemonium.

The massive upset sent shockwaves around the world of college football, but it wasn’t the only game that had ramifications on the top of the rankings. No. 3 Iowa stormed from behind to beat out No. 4 Penn State, giving the Hawkeyes a huge resume boost headed into the second half of the regular season.

The outcomes of the above games, along with a handful of other match-ups on Saturday has led Paul Finebaum to reassess his Top 4. The ESPN analyst revealed his updated list on SportsCenter Sunday morning after a thrilling Week 6 slate.

Here’s Finebaum’s Top 4, per Saturday Tradition:

1. Georgia Bulldogs: “Georgia should be the unanimous No. 1 team. Remember, they are using a backup quarterback.”

2. Iowa Hawkeyes: “What an incredible scene and win for them against Penn State.”

3. Cincinnati Bearcats: “You can talk about their schedule, but you can’t keep the Bearcats out.”

4. Oklahoma Sooners: “It’s easy to beat up on Oklahoma, but they continue to win.”

Paul Finebaum ranks top 4 teams after Week 6 https://t.co/rCXftHz1i5 — SEC Football News (@SECfootball) October 10, 2021

Georgia and Iowa unsurprisingly grabbed the top two spots in Finebaum’s Top 4 after their key victories on Saturday. Cincinnati played on Friday night and blew out Temple to remain undefeated, making them worthy of the No. 3 ranking.

Oklahoma narrowly claimed the No. 4 spot following a shocking come-from-behind win over Texas in the Red River Showdown. The Sooners stormed back from a hefty first half deficit to knock off their rivals, 55-48.

With Week 6 having come and gone, the second half of the regular season awaits. If it’s anything like this past weekend, it’s sure to be exciting.