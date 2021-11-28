Paul Finebaum Releases His New Top 4 After Rivalry Week

Rivalry week has always been regarded as the best time of the college football regular season. The 2021 edition certainly lived up to the hype and then some.

Many of the sport’s rivalries delivered some of the most thrilling games so far this year on Saturday. Jim Harbaugh and Michigan pulled off an elusive upset of Ohio State to win the Big Ten East. Alabama outlasted Auburn in triple overtime thrilled in the Iron Bowl. Oklahoma State capped off the night by getting past Oklahoma after a fourth quarter mistake on special teams by the Sooners.

With the No. 2 Buckeyes acquiring their second loss this season, Paul Finebaum was forced to make some adjustments to his Top 4 rankings once the weekend was out. In his weekly appearance on SportsCenter, the SEC Network host gave out his new list, with just a week to go until the College Football Playoff field is set.

Take a look, per Saturday Down South:

4. Cincinnati Bearcats: “We start with Cincinnati at No. 4. The Bearcats, again, did what they had to do and that has really become their mantra as they have plowed their way through another undefeated season.”

3. Alabama Crimson Tide: “At No. 3, it’s Alabama. It was the shakiest afternoon since Texas A&M. Alabama looked done. A lot of people had written their epitaph, but here comes Bryce Young at the end of the game in one of the most classic finishes in Iron Bowl history. Nick Saban exorcizing some of the demons from the Kick Six.”

2. Michigan Wolverines: “At No. 2, Michigan. It was Jim Harbaugh’s signature game, signature win at Michigan. It was outstanding. A man who a year ago was on the hot seat comes through big and is on the verge of a Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff appearance.

1. Georgia Bulldogs: “At No. 1? Who else but Georgia? Just another ho-hum blowout of its in-state rival, Georgia Tech. Georgia gets ready for Alabama.”

Finebaum’s Top 4 won’t be able to stay exactly like this after next weekend. Georgia and Alabama will meet in the SEC Championship game in a matchup that could have significant playoff ramifications.