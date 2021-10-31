Paul Finebaum Releases His New College Football Top 5

The 2021 college football season is shaping up to be one of the most hotly contested years in recent memory. With a number of teams still in the mix for the College Football Playoff, the next few weeks should be entertaining to say the least.

This weekend, the action delivered on all accounts. No. 8 Michigan State outlasted No. 6 Michigan in a back-and-forth game. No. 5 Ohio State held off No. 20 Penn State to keep its playoff hopes alive. Many of the top-most teams in the country came out of Saturday with wins, but nine of the 21 ranked programs that played this weekend lost.

With the dust settling on Sunday morning, Paul Finebaum made his weekly appearance on SportsCenter. While on air, he revealed his new Top 5 list, complete with explanations of what he’s seen from each of the best teams in the country.

Here’s how Finebaum’s Top 5 shaped up, per Saturday Down South:

5. Oklahoma Sooners: “They could easily be No. 4, and they’re really looking good under Caleb Williams. So, the Sooners are in a good spot if they win out.”

4. Cincinnati Bearcats: “Right now, I have Cincinnati in there barely. They have played down to their competition the last couple of weeks. They still win, which is all that’s important, but they’re in a beauty contest with this committee. If they don’t start impressing, they’re going to fall out.”

3. Michigan State Spartans: “You can debate Michigan State and Ohio State, but what they did yesterday was simply spectacular. They won a huge game. They still have big ones left. They still have Ohio State.”

2. Alabama Crimson Tide: “The next team is Bama. They didn’t play yesterday, and they still looked really good. That’s how great Alabama is. Their defense needs some work. They have LSU next week.”

1. Georgia Bulldogs: “Speaking of the SEC, Georgia is at No. 1. Anyone who thinks there’s another team in Georgia’s zip code, please let me know. Right now, the Dawgs are ruling the country, and they’re in the No. 1 spot.”

This week is a big one in college football as the College Football Playoff Committee will release its first set of rankings on Tuesday night. Time will tell if Finebaum’s Top 5 matches that of the committee.