Paul Finebaum Says SEC’s Best Quarterback Is Obvious

There are a plethora of talented quarterbacks in the SEC this year, but there’s one in particular who ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum really likes for the 2021 season. Believe it or not, that quarterback is JT Daniels from Georgia.

Daniels didn’t start every game for the Bulldogs last season, but he looked awfully impressive down the stretch. In four games, he completed 67.2 percent of his passes for 1,231 yards, 10 touchdowns and two interceptions.

Matt Corral from Ole Miss and Bryce Young from Alabama are both very talented quarterbacks in the SEC and deserve recognition as well. However, Finebaum seems to be all in on Daniels at the moment.

As a matter of fact, Finebaum doesn’t even think there should be debate as to who’s the best quarterback in the SEC.

“I had a caller the other day say (Young) is going to be better than Tua Tagovailoa, and I was like, ‘Are you out of your mind?’ ” Finebaum said, via DawgNation.com. “We’re talking about one of the greatest quarterbacks in SEC history. He (Young) may be good. Good for him. But JT Daniels, I don’t even think it’s a question. I don’t think its debatable — he’s the best quarterback in the SEC.”

Finebaum pointed out that Daniels has experience under center at the collegiate level, which is something Young lacks at this moment.

“Daniels is experienced, too, this is not someone who’s just rolling out of bed. He’s got a lot of experience, he’s had a lot of hard knocks, and he’s in a really good place with a lot around him. He’s not going to be by himself in the backfield.”

Last season, Daniels had a 141.8 passer rating against the blitz. That’s the highest grade among any returning quarterback in college football.

Now that he has a full year in Georgia’s system, Daniels could put up huge numbers for the Bulldogs this fall.