Paul Finebaum Shares Early Prediction For Georgia vs. Clemson

Is this the year Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs finally get over the hump and win a championship? Paul Finebaum thinks we’ll find out early on this season when they take on the Clemson Tigers in Week 1.

It’s only a matter of time before Georgia wins it all. It came close back in 2018, but fell to its arch nemesis in the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Bulldogs will have one of the most talented rosters in college football this upcoming season. They’ll put that talent to the test in Week 1 when they square off against Dabo Swinney and the Tigers. The game’s winner will cement its status as a true championship contender. The loser? Well, it’ll have some work to do to get back in the playoff picture.

Finebaum has called his shot. He thinks the Bulldogs will beat Clemson in their early-season showdown this fall.

“Right now, it’s easy to predict games six or seven weeks out, but if I had to predict a game today, I’d pick Georgia to beat Clemson,” Finebaum said on WJOX-FM, via 247Sports. “If that happens, we all know what’s going to be happening the next Monday. Georgia will be the talk of the country.”

Paul Finebaum’s right. If Georgia beats Clemson, aspirations will sky rocket (as they should).

We’ve all been waiting for the Bulldogs to get over the hump and bring a title back to Athens. This is setting up to be the year, especially considering Georgia has the most continuity at quarterback compared to other top programs this off-season.

Georgia and Clemson will battle it out on Sept. 4 this upcoming season.