Peyton Manning Had Special Request For Major College Football Coach

A Tennessee alum, Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning decided to show up to Saturday’s Vols-Bulldogs game. Before the game, he apparently had an interesting conversation with one of the head coaches.

Following the game – a 41-17 Georgia win at Neyland Stadium – Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart revealed that he spoke to Manning. He said that Manning asked him to recruit his son, Marshall.

“I got a chance to talk to Peyton before the game but it was more about his son,” Smart said. “He wants me to recruit his son. He had me worried because he said he was gonna play quarterback today. So, I was getting even more nervous.”

Marshall Manning is only 10 years old and hasn’t even started playing yet. But if he ever does, he’ll have more than just the Bulldogs ready to offer him a scholarship (probably before he even plays).

The proof of that should be in Manning’s nephew, Arch Manning.

The son of Cooper Manning is arguably the most hyped college football prospect of all-time. Between his pedigree and some pretty strong quarterback play as the starter at Isidore Newman High School, at least some of the hype is justified.

As for Peyton’s desire to have Smart recruit Marshall, that’s likely going to upset a lot of Vols fans. It might bug some Ole Miss fans too.

But Kirby Smart runs one of the best college football programs in the country. Legacy aside, just about any parent of a football player would probably love to have their child play for him.