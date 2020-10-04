Photo: Georgia Fan’s “Mask” Went Viral On Saturday Night

The University of Georgia had what appeared to be the best crowd in college football at Sanford Stadium on Saturday night.

Georgia is supposed to have 20-25 percent capacity at Sanford Stadium this season, with fans social distancing and wearing masks when able to.

On Saturday night, though, the Bulldogs’ home stadium looked pretty crowded. Shots of the crowded-looking stands went viral on social media. Reporters at the game said the crowd was much louder than expected.

One fan went viral for his “mask” choice. We’re guessing this is not approved by the Centers for Disease Control.

Sent from my sister-in-law. That mask is not CDC-approved. pic.twitter.com/PkysJes0ng — Barrett Sallee (@BarrettSallee) October 4, 2020

That’s something, at least.

Many fans seen in the crowd at Sanford Stadium were not wearing masks – or face coverings – at all.

“The SEC mandated mask usage in all football stadiums this season. Wasn’t a state rule, but a conference rule. Judging by these crowd shots, Georgia is gonna get a call from the league office this week,” Auburn writer Josh Vitale tweeted.

The crowd got to see a fun game, at least.

Georgia dominated Auburn, 27-6, to improve to 2-0 on the 2020 regular season. The Bulldogs are set to take on No. 21 Tennessee at home next weekend. It’ll be interesting to see what the Sanford Stadium crowd looks like for that one.