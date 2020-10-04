Photos: The Crowd At Tonight’s Georgia Game Is Going Viral

The Georgia Bulldogs are currently taking on the Auburn Tigers in a primetime game on ESPN.

Tonight’s game is taking place at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga. The stadium is typically one of the loudest in the country, though COVID-19 rules are in place this year.

Even with the 20-25 percent capacity rules, though, the stadium is still rocking pretty hard on Saturday night.

“I’m not the only one to observe this, but it sure SEEMS like there are more than 23,000-25,000 people at Sanford Stadium tonight,” Georgia writer Seth Emerson tweeted.

He’s not the only person to notice the crowd, either. Georgia’s crowd on ESPN is going viral. The crowd does stand out a lot more than basically any other in college football this year.

Not much of a difference between Sanford right now and Sanford in a non-pandemic against, like, Vandy in the second half. pic.twitter.com/LkvarX3JrQ — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) October 4, 2020

The crowd shots at the UGA game are really something. Time for another terse Greg Sankey memo? pic.twitter.com/9vU0NBUutV — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) October 4, 2020

Here’s what the SEC said about its crowd rules this season, from Red and Black:

Face coverings must be worn over the nose and mouth and are required as guests enter, exit and move around the stadium. Face coverings must also be worn any time the recommended physical distance guidelines are unable to be sustained with others who are not in the same household. Stadium workers and athletics staff are required to wear face coverings at all times. Each institution will decide whether or not they choose to allow tailgating “or other large gatherings of guests” on property that is owned or controlled by the institution, but it must adhere to either state and local guidelines and regulations or CDC recommendations.

It will be interesting to see how the SEC responds.

Georgia is leading Auburn, 10-0, on ESPN.