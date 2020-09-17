Photos: Georgia’s New Football Uniforms Are Incredible

Few uniforms in college football – if any – will be better than the ones rocked by the Georgia Bulldogs this fall.

Kirby Smart’s program released some special uniforms for the 40th anniversary of the 1980 national championship.

“Something old & something new. 2020 brings the drip,” the Bulldogs tweeted out.

Hopefully we see the Bulldogs rocking these quite a bit this fall.

Georgia is set to kick off its 2020 season on Saturday, Sept. 26 against Arkansas. Smart has said that he’ll probably wait to name a starting quarterback.

The Bulldogs were expected to start Wake Forest transfer Jamie Newman, a projected high pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. However, the former ACC football star decided to opt out of the 2020 season.

So, Georgia will ultimately choose between USC Trojans transfer J.T. Daniels and redshirt freshman D’Wan Mathis. Some are starting to believe that Mathis has the upper hand in the quarterback competition, as he’s looked strong at practice and scrimmages.

Smart is keeping things close to the vest heading into Week 1.

“As far as I can tell, it’s probably going to be a game-time decision,” Smart said.

Georgia and Arkansas are scheduled to kick off at 4 p.m. E.T. on Sept. 26. The game will be televised on SEC Network.